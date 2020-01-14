March 23, 1949 – January 10, 2020
Craig C. Reis, 70 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at his home. He was born March 23, 1949, in Fremont to Charles and Doris (Hilgenkamp) Reis.
He was a 1967 graduate of Fremont High School and a U.S. Army veteran. Craig was self-employed, working with carpet and flooring for Kavich’s. After he retired from flooring, Craig committed his time to woodworking, stain glass and home improvement.
Survived by sons: Nick (Ann) Reis, Springfield, Nebraska, and Andy (Samantha) Reis, Ft. Worth, Texas; brother, Mike Reis, Fremont; and grandson, Jack.
Preceded in death by parents and brother, Rick Reis.
The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at www.moser memorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490