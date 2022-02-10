January 12, 1962 – February 8, 2022

Curtis C. Lockwood, 60 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, surrounded by family reminiscing about memories of the good times they had together.

Survived by wife, Deb; sons, Bob (Desi) Jones of Macedonia, Iowa, and Colby (Brandie) Lockwood of Fremont; daughters, Kris (Eric) Hardy and Jen (Ryan) Lockwood, all of Fremont; and sister, Denise Richards of Howells, Nebraska; and 11 grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents; infant son; infant grandson, Leland Lockwood; brother, Frank Lockwood; and sisters, Cheryl Jirovsky and Dorene Saylor.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery following the service. Reception will follow the graveside at the Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490