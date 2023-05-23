August 26, 1949 – May 11, 2023

Raleigh — Curtis Mark Lallman, 73, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Thursday, May 11, 2023, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Mark was born on Aug. 26, 1949, to the late Curtis and Polly Lallman. He grew up in the Rosedale Community, north of Fremont, Nebraska, and raised in Fontanelle.

Though converting to Catholicism later in life, Mark was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in Fontanelle. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1971. Upon graduating, Mark returned to Dodge County, then Washington County, Nebraska where he worked in the courts and was elected Washington County Clerk of District Court.

Along the way, Mark received his broker’s license and spent several years in residential real estate and eventually taught various real estate courses at Midland University in Fremont and Metropolitan Community College in Omaha.

In 1992, Mark moved to California and first was involved in mortgage banking in the East Bay, then property management, living and working in a high rise in downtown San Francisco. It was there where he met Randall, his Life Partner. In time, Mark and Randall relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina, where he worked in corporate relocation with Oakwood Worldwide until his retirement in 2010.

After a trip to Venice, Italy, in 2019, Mark fell in love with the country and its people. Upon his return, he began Italian lessons, meeting twice a week with his instructor in Salerno, Italy, via Skype. He became “all things Italian.” Unfortunately, due to the pandemic and then illness, Mark was unable to return to his adopted country.

Mark Lallman was a good man. Mark was, as he put it, coyly, “one with the world.” Mark was very accepting of everyone and never met a stranger. He was known for his kindness, compassion, generosity, selflessness, and friendship with animals. Mark, always optimistic, faced his cancer journey with grace and courage. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence those whom he knew and touched. His infectious smile will remain a siren call to simply live life to its fullest and embrace every experience one can.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents. Mark is survived by his partner of 28 years, Randall Bain; his sister, Kim Lallman-Holtz and her husband, Craig Holtz of Beemer, Nebraska; countless loving cousins and friends and, of course, his fur babies, Lucy and Molly. He looked forward to joining his loving pets of years past, Cookie, Hubbard, Spotty and Stella.

At Mark’s request, there will be no service. To honor Mark’s memory, donations may be made to an animal support agency or group of your choice.