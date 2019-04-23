October 17, 1922 – April 19, 2019
Cyril M. Sloup, 96, of Lincoln passed away April 19, 2019. Cyril was born on Oct. 17, 1922, in Saunders County to Edward and Anna (Vidlak) Sloup. He attended school at St John’s Catholic School in Prague and graduated from Prague High School. He farmed in the Prague area until retiring to Lincoln in 1995. Cyril was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Wahoo and Lincoln.
Cyril is survived by his children, Richard (wife Rose) Sloup of Columbus, Leslie (wife Victoria) Sloup of Huntsville, Alabama, Marge Rose Golden of Castle Pines, Colorado, Mark (wife Patti) Sloup of Prague, Jan (husband Terry) Polak of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Nancy Vasa of Weston; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Rose; brothers, Emil, Victor and Edward Sloup; and sister, Marie Hruska; and a grandson, Alex Sloup.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at St Peter’s Catholic Church, Lincoln, with Rev. Craig Doty celebrating the Mass. Burial will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday at St John’s Catholic Cemetery in Prague.
Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln, is in charge of arrangements. www.bmlfh.com