December 18, 1932 – January 9, 2020
Dale D. Anderson, 87 years, of Uehling, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Survived by wife, Sharon; daughter, Kathleen Anderson; son, Michael (Yvonne) Anderson; sister, Norma Moseman; brother, Einar (Kay) Anderson; 8 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
The funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Uehling Auditorium, Uehling. Visitation is Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser’s in Fremont. Burial and military honors to follow.
