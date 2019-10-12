November 7, 1948—October 9, 2019
Dale Robert Johnson age 70, of Fremont left this earth on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Janice K Welch; brother, David Johnson, and brother, Michael Johnson, both of Fremont. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Katherine Johnson; sister, Deborah Rhea Johnson; and brother, Danny Johnson.
Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 14, from 6-8 p.m. and continues Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Omaha National Cemetery with full military honors.
You have free articles remaining.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Fremont High School music department.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880