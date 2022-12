Dallas Hilgenkamp

December 26, 1933 - December 13, 2022

Dallas Hilgenkamp, age 88, of Uehling passed away on Dec. 13, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Survivors include his wife, Pat Hilgenkamp; son, Tod Hilgenkamp (Barb) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; daughter, Ann Kobs (John) of Blair, Nebraska; five grandchildren, Dru (Megan) Kobs, Blaine Hilgenkamp, Hannah Hilgenkamp, Brooke Ann Kobs, and Bria Kobs; and one great-grandchild, Skylar Kobs.

Visitation with the family present is 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont, Nebraska. The funeral will be Monday, Dec. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Uehling, Nebraska.

The family requests memorials be directed to the Uehling Park and Auditorium Fund.

