Dan Jespersen

December 29, 1960 – November 6, 2022

Dan Jespersen, 61, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at his home.

Dan was born Dec. 29, 1960, in Fremont to Joseph and Betty (Boyer) Jespersen. He resided in Ames, Nebraska; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Phoenix, Arizona; and most recently Fremont.

Dan was the proud owner and operator of DJ's Bar and Grill in Fremont where he served one of the best cheeseburgers in Fremont. Dan was known as a pool shark and enjoyed being in pool leagues. One of Dan's favorite hobbies was fishing. He sponsored many motorcycle runs and was active in fundraiser events. Dan was a jack of all trades and could build anything. He loved his animals.

Dan is survived by his daughter, Samantha (Robert) Mahler of Virginia Beach; sisters, Susan McDunn of Fremont and Lori Prochaska of Ames; grandchildren, Alana (12 years old), Jaxon (11 years old) and Oswin (3 years old).

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert “Bobby” Joseph Jespersen.

Memorial visitation with family receiving friends will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The family wishes to continue Dan's celebration of life at DJ's Bar and Grill following the visitation.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

