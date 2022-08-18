September 25, 1947 – August 12, 2022

Dana Hugh Sloan passed peacefully on Aug. 12, 2022, in his home in Fremont, Nebraska.

He was born on Sept. 25, 1947, to his parents Ellihu and Mozelle Sloan in Baltimore who preceded him in death. He was the oldest of three brothers, Michael and Neal, Neal who also preceded him in death. He was the father of two children, Ashley Sherlock and Ryan Sloan, and was known as Opa to his three granddaughters, Jessa and Ellie Sherlock and Isla Sloan.

His career as Minister of Music at Presbyterian Church of the Cross began in 1974 where he spent nearly 40 years cultivating a musical tradition that belonged not only to him, but the congregation as a whole. While his physical presence will be missed, his spiritual presence will endure in the many lives he touched with his work and his warmness of spirit.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Presbyterian Church of the Cross in Omaha, Nebraska.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490