December 16, 1940 – May 18, 2021

Dana Marie Arnold, 80, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed peacefully on to her eternal home at Nye Square on May 18, 2021.

She was born to Dan and Bertha (Schmidt) Hansen on Dec. 16, 1940, in Loup City, Nebraska. She married Robert L. Arnold on July 10, 1960, in Grand Island, Nebraska.

In 1965, they moved to Fremont, Nebraska, where Dana was a homemaker until her children grew into their school age years. She became a librarian for Fremont Public Schools working at Davenport, Linden and Howard elementary schools. After leaving from the school system, she worked at Accent Services Collection Agency and Tekservices. After leaving Tekservices, she continued her love for children by babysitting her grandchildren and pastors’ children. Dana returned to the school system at FPS in 2007 as a librarian para until she retired in 2016, due to health concerns. Throughout her life, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, reading, planting flowers, and gatherings with friends and family.

Dana was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Arnold; parents, Dan and Bertha (Schmidt) Hansen; brother, Ervin Hansen; nephew, Ralph Klein; and great-grandchildren, Millie and Massie Reid.