Daniel B. Rasmussen, age 77, of Oakland, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Methodist Fremont Health.

A family graveside service will be held, and a celebration of Daniel’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials in his name may be directed to the Uehling Fire-Rescue or the Oakland-Craig Public Schools Foundation.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at Ludvigsenmortuary.com

