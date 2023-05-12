Daniel C. Phifer May 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 2, 1957 – May 11, 2023 Tags Daniel C. Phifer Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video FDA advisors back over-the-counter birth control pill Scientists create soft electrode that make brain surgery far less invasive Scientists create soft electrode that make brain surgery far less invasive How that smelly sargassum seaweed is helping marine creatures thrive How that smelly sargassum seaweed is helping marine creatures thrive France will become first country to regulate influencers France will become first country to regulate influencers