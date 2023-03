August 8, 1957—November 27, 2022

Daniel (Dan) J. Richter, 65 years, of Fenton, Michigan, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in his home in Fenton.

The graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be given to Children’s Hospital in Omaha.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

