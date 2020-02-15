Daniel 'Dan' R. Beezley

August 2, 1957 – February 11, 2020
Daniel R. ‘Dan’ Beezley, age 62, of Fremont died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in his home.
Dan was born Aug. 2, 1957, in Fremont to Roland and Jean (Robbins) Beezley. He grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1975. Dan married Cynthia Bauer in 1982. They later divorced. They had two daughters, Andrea and Laura.
Dan was a tree trimmer for 39 years, working for Asplundh, 5th Season and most recently the City of Fremont, retiring in 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Dan married Lucinda Lau in 2008 in Las Vegas. They enjoyed traveling to Canada and Texas, fishing, and attending their grandchildren’s sporting events. Dan loved to golf, bowl and was a Nebraska Husker fan. He was a hard worker and loved his family.
Survivors: daughters, Andrea Pruitt of Fremont, Laura (Matthew) Fuller of Murray; stepson, Chad Gleason of Fremont; brother, Tim (Paula) Beezley of Fremont; sister, Lynn (John) Williamson of Deltona, Florida; stepmother, Patsy Beezley of Texas; special friend, Lori Mills of Omaha; grandchildren, Leila, Delila, Lizzie, Tania, Tavajah and Chadreon; great-grandchild, Trinity; many other friends and family.
Dan was preceded in death by his wife Lucinda in November of 2018, mother Jean and father Roland.
The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.