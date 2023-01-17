Daniel J. Rogert, age 49, of Waterloo, Nebraska, passed away Thursday Jan. 12, 2023. Dan is preceded in death by father Rodney Rogert, grandparents Don and Lois Rogert and George and Francis Hotchkiss. Survived by wife Nichole; children: Tyler, Madisyn, and Mason, mother Margaret Milone; sisters Sandy and Allen Wlaschin and Susan Rogert; mother-in-law Jackie Jaskiewicz; brother-in-law John and Cheryl Jaskiewicz; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2-7 p.m. at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. and a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Lutheran Church of the Master, West Campus. Interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. A luncheon will follow at Lutheran Church of the Master, West Campus, 1200 N. 181st Ct, Elkhorn, Nebraska. Memorials to the family for later designation.