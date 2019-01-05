March 2, 1954 – December 30, 2018
The funeral service for Daniel Laubach, 64, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. with a visitation starting at 12 p.m. until service time at Grace Lutheran Church in Sisseton, South Dakota, with Pastor Patrick Jenkins officiating. Interment will be in the Sisseton Cemetery in Sisseton, South Dakota. The Cahill Funeral Chapel, Sisseton, South Dakota, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Dan was born March 2, 1954, to the late Bud and Donna Laubach in Sisseton. Dan was an ambitious entrepreneur in many successful businesses with the latest being Franky and Louie's Bar & Grill and Deer Valley Park Campground, both in Sunrise Beach, Missouri. Dan enjoyed the outdoor activities of off-roading, boating, and motorcycling, but most of all just hanging out with friends and family. Dan had a special way of touching many lives over the course of his life and lived life to the fullest every day. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers and gifts to family, we would like to direct memorials to either Grace Lutheran Church in Sisseton, South Dakota, or the American Legion in Sunrise Beach, Missouri.
Everyone is also invited to attend a celebration of his life at Franky and Louie's, 1024 Deer Valley Rd., Sunrise Beach, Missouri, from 12-5 p.m. on March 3.
Dan is survived by his siblings, Linda Doeden, Fountain Hills, Arizona, Tabb (Darla) Laubach Prescott Valley, Arizona, Todd (Mary) Laubach Lakeville, Minnesota; nieces and nephews, Garret, Karlee, Katie, Eric Laubach, Daren and Rob Thiel; extended family, Nathan (Kelly) Hendrickson, Mclean, Illinois, Wayne (Pam) Gehring, Rapid City, South Dakota.
Dan was preceded in death by his father Gerhard Laubach, his mother Donna Laubach.
For Dan's online registry please visit www.cahillfueralchapel.com.