February 28, 1967 – September 16, 2022
On Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, Daniel P. von Seggern, loving husband and father, passed away at age 55 at Methodist Fremont Health.
Born Feb. 28, 1967, in Fremont to Dale and Janice (Klitzke) von Seggern, Dan was raised in North Hooper and attended Logan View High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army as part of the 1012th U.S. Army Reserve Unit. Dan served as a Calvary Scout during Operation Desert Storm and then as 92A Logistics Management Specialist, retiring after 22 years of service as a First Sergeant. Following his first deployment, Dan married the love of his life, Lori Sawtelle, on Oct. 15, 1994. He served two additional deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Throughout his civilian life, Dan worked for his brother, Terry, at TVS Electronics, Omaha Correctional Center, and most recently he was the parts manager at Dillon Brothers Harley Davidson. Dan was known by family and friends as the handiest man around, spending his free time helping everyone and anyone in any way he could.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, Lori; as well as his children, Alexis (Evan) Alexa, Drew (Lauren Hoffmann) von Seggern, Hunter von Seggern, Emily (Andrew) Siems; granddaughter, Hazel Siems; brother, Terry (Nancy) von Seggern; sister, Roxanne (Ron) Meyer; sister-in-law, Sharon von Seggern; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Sharon Sawtelle; brothers-in-law, Dan (Lisa) Sawtelle and Brian (Melanie) Sawtelle; many nieces and nephews, and other family, to include the brothers and sisters he served with. He was preceded in death by his parents, Janice and Dale; nephew, Nick Meyer; brother, Darrel von Seggern; and sister, Tammy Overton.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper at 10:30 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Veteran’s Park (https://fremontveteranspark.org/). Visitation will be Wednesday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
