Daniel Romero
September 4, 1940 - June 15, 2019
Daniel Romero passed away on June 15, 2019, in North Bend, Nebraska, at the age of 78. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Martha (Marti) Joann (Gallatin) Romero, his parents, and two siblings. He leaves behind many friends and family, who thought the world of him. He is survived by his first wife, Joanne (Welt), and their four adult children: Terry Romero (Myrtle, Mississippi), Larry Romero (Indianapolis, Indiana), Cheri (Romero) Fairrington (Blue River, Oregon), and Fairi (Romero) Wilson (Boron, California). He is also survived by two adult children from his second marriage, whom he always loved as his own: John Stoltenberg (Sedalia, Missouri) and Kathleen (Stoltenberg) Agee (Oregon City, Oregon); as well as 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Dan led a full and interesting life, with a quick and ready wit and a help-thy-neighbor attitude. He always told the greatest stories. From his younger days in California and New Mexico riding motorcycles and hanging out with the Hells Angels, being a Sonar man in the Navy, and his first “real” job in a tennis shoe factory … to meeting Farrah Faucett and Lee Majors at dinner one night on a business trip … Dan's stories were marvelous and rich. In the 1980s, Dan lived in Columbus, Nebraska, and traveled the world for business working for Valley Industries and Lindsay Manufacturing in Sales of irrigation systems. He always brought back unique and interesting souvenirs with new tales behind them. When he wasn't traveling Dan loved to fish, and was an avid and competitive golfer and bowler, playing tournaments and leagues.
In the 1990s, Dan and Marti moved to Lewisburg, West Virginia, where Dan was an executive at ABB Process Analytics. He had great enthusiasm for and pride in his work, and worked his way up the ranks, closing out his work life as the CEO of a successful start-up business. Dan and Marti later retired to The Villages, Florida, where they drove golf carts to the grocery store, made loads of new friends, and played golf every day. Life was grand, until Marti was diagnosed with terminal cancer. They moved back to Nebraska to be close to family, and Marti passed in 2008. Dan remained in their little lake house that Marti so loved, in North Bend, Nebraska, until the recent floods made it uninhabitable. He was staying with family when he passed on June 15, 2019.
Per Dan's wishes, there will be no formal service, and the family will celebrate his life privately.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St. North Bend, NE 68049 402-652-8159.