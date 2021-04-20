Died April 18, 2021

Daniel W. Moran, 66 (of Fremont) passed away April 18 at home in the arms of his wife and surrounded by family after a hard fought battle with cancer.

He was born in Fort Hood, Texas, the son of late Joseph and Mae Moran. He was the oldest of six siblings. He graduated from Lake Park High School in Roselle, IL and Iowa State University where he met the love of his life, Heidi Collins. They married in the summer of 1978.

Dan started his career after college with Purina in the large animal feed industry and continued working until his passing for Land O’Lakes/Purina. He was passionate about his work and the “checkerboard”. He also served on the Fremont Public Schools (FPS) schoolboard for 20 years, was on the FPS foundation board and was a member of the Fremont YMCA.

He loved to golf, fish and travel but found the most joy spending time with his family. From trips to the beach or the cabin to holidays (which took months to plan) or even just a Sunday dinner.

Dan is survived by his wife, Heidi Moran; his children Linsey (Dominic) Bryant, Jamie (Clint) Albertsen, Emily (Andre) Smith and Daniel (Melissa) Moran; grandchildren Macy, Maurice, Marshall, Ellie, Brooks, Victor, Vincent, Lilly and Collins.