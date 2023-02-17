June 25, 1950—February 14, 2023
Danny L. Tucker, age 72, of Nickerson died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Omaha.
There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The memorial service will be Monday, Feb. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Fontanelle. The Rev. Allison Siburg will officiate. Burial will follow in the Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family.
