Survived by his children, Mary Ellen (Joe) Wilwerding, Paul Morris and Nicholas Morris; parents, Paul and Diane Morris; siblings, Kathy (Dan) Grassmeyer, Mike (Brenda Christensen) Morris, Lisa (Tom) Blankenau, Randy (Laura) Morris, Brad Morris and Amy (Ryan) Stewart; former wife, Heather Morris; nieces, nephews, his extended family and many good friends.

A Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Memorial visitation with the family begins Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 5 p.m. at the Pacific Street Chapel with a wake service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to further his children’s education.