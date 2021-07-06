March 7, 1962 – June 18, 2021

Darla Ann (Knoell) Jennings, 59, of Fremont died June 18, 2021, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Darla was born March 7, 1962, and was the daughter of Verda and Duane “Tiny” Knoell. She was preceded in death by her father (June 17, 2006) and mother (August 21, 2014) and will be laid to rest by their side.

She grew up in Fremont and was a 1980 graduate of Fremont High School. She was also a member of Salem Lutheran Church and loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by son, Jerry Jennings and daughter-in-law (Julia) and grandson (Theo) of Cocoa Beach, Florida; her brother, Dr. Daren Knoell (and wife, Dr. Karen Ramsay Knoell) of Elkhorn; niece, Chloe Knoell of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and nephew, Dr. Oliver Knoell of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation will be on Thursday, from 4-7 p.m., also at Moser’s.

Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Children’s Home.