November 2, 1940 – December 19, 2019
Darlene D. Kai, 79 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. She was born Nov. 2, 1940, in Pender, Nebraska, to Fred and Mary (Temple) Kai.
Darlene graduated from Scribner High School and attended Commercial Extension School in Omaha for a year. She was employed as the Secretarial Head at Dean Witter Brokerage Company. Darlene moved to Fremont in 1993.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America, Joan of Arc, and sang in the choir.
She is survived by her sister, Karen Waage and fiancé Ken Smith of Fremont; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Kai of Colorado Springs, Colorado; many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dr. Francis Kai and his wife Francis, Vern Kai and Jerry Kai; sister, Janice Kai.
The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, Nebraska. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Moser Memorial Chapel. There will be a Rosary at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Multiple Sclerosis Research.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapel.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490