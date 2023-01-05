After a brief illness, Darlene (Graves) Saeger, 100, passed away Dec. 31, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in Crounse, Nebraska, on Aug. 15, 1922, she was the daughter of Ralph and Ruth Graves and sister of Buddy Graves.

She attended the University of Nebraska until the outbreak of World War II, then moved to Fremont where, in 1945, she married Warren Saeger, a returning veteran. Together, Warren and Darlene raised three sons and operated Saeger & Company Distributing. After Warren died in 1974, Darlene continued to play a key role in the management of the company until it was sold in 2006. In the decades that followed, she excelled as the beloved matriarch of the expanding Saeger family, as well as friend and partner to those who shared her love of bridge, golf, travel, movies and books. She celebrated her 100th birthday Aug. 15, surrounded by her friends and family members.