Darlene H. Bruner
October 8, 1928 – July 19, 2021
Darlene H. Bruner, age 92, of Fremont, Nebraska, died on July 19, 2021, at Edgewood Vista.
Darlene was born Oct. 8, 1928, on the family farm in rural Creston, Nebraska, to Otto and Hildegard Feye.
She married James Paulin and, in that union, had three children. They later divorced. Darlene married Robert Bruner in 1970.
After graduating from high school at age 16, Darlene attended Midland Lutheran College, graduating in 1949. Darlene worked as an accountant for Hydro Conduit, CF Industries and H & R Block. She loved painting, reading, and sewing, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Darlene was a member of the Fremont Presbyterian Church, and held positions as Treasurer and Elder.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, James Douglas; daughter, Jamie Lynn; and husband, Robert.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Bruce) Lackey; sister, Ellen Martin and special friend, Weldon Paxton; grandchildren, Brian (Amanda Hitchner) Lackey, Lisa (Jeff) Manka, and Brett (Tara) Lackey; great-grandchildren, Mallory, Brycen, Liam, Tolon, Corbin, Grace, Brayden, and Bennett; and step-great-grandson, Casey.
The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Craig Huffman will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser's.
Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Presbyterian Church and the Special Olympics.
