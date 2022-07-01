Darlene (Hogan) Wiegert

November 18, 1927 – June 27, 2022

Darlene (Hogan) Wiegert passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4200 N. 204th St., in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Private burial to be held at a later date.

Darlene was born in Fostoria, Ohio, on Nov. 18, 1927, to Ralph (Buzz) Hogan and Vera (Robertson) Hogan. She was raised in Columbus, Nebraska, later attending high school in Fremont, Nebraska. It is in Fremont Darlene met the love of her life, Dale Wiegert. Dale's career in the Central Intelligence Agency took them on many travels and adventures.

Darlene enjoyed spending time with family, entertaining, swimming, painting, and sewing. She was a member of the DAR, Omaha Metro Women's, and medaled in the Senior Olympics.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Vera Hogan; husband, Dale Wiegert; son, Erich Wiegert; and sister, Helen Doty. She is survived by her children, Hedy (Mike) Stathes, Brock Wiegert, Kurt Wiegert, and Linda (Jeff) Christensen; grandchildren, Erik (Terese), Zach, Kort, Kurt, Keely, Brea, Kirsten, Kade, Brooke (Nick), Rachael; and great-grandchildren, Lauren, Cassidy, Ella, Zachary, Gus, Zoe, Ava, Arlo, Hazel, Hyde, Aiden and Radner; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She will be remembered for her fierce love of family, joyful spirit, laughter, and her passion for life. Our mother and grandmother was the light of our life. Rest in peace our dear soul. How we love you and will miss you so.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be sent to Bethany Lutheran Church, 4200 N. 204th St., Elkhorn NE 68022. Leave online condolences at PrussNabity.com.