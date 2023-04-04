April 24, 1931 – April 1, 2023

Darlene J. Steinbach, 91 of Fremont, Nebraska passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Pathfinder Place in Fremont. She was born April 24, 1931, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Otto and Frances (Kracl) Wesely.

Darlene grew up and lived on her family farm northwest of North Bend, Nebraska, until her marriage. She graduated from North Bend High School in 1948. Darlene taught at District 7 in Dodge County for four years. She then married Loye “Max” Steinbach on Jan. 19, 1952, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. They lived and farmed on an acreage east of Ames, Nebraska, for 9 years and then 36 years on a farm east of Fremont. They moved into Fremont in November of 1996.

She was a 71-year member of the Fremont Presbyterian Church and their church circle. Member of the Fremont Eagles Club and the Eagles Camping Club.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Loye Max Steinbach of Fremont; daughters, Debora (Eugene) Volnek of Valley, Nebraska, Suzanne Steinbach of Clarkson, Nebraska; sons, Michael (Patsy) Steinbach of Valley and Bruce Steinbach of Ames; daughter-in-law, Renae (Dusty) Lowther of Fremont; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy Steinbach; grandson, Adam Steinbach; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Steinbach; and sister, Patricia (Vern) Janovec.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 7, at the Fremont Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Friday 1 hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to The Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.

