February 9, 1949 – November 26, 2018
Darrell ‘Big D’ Dale Hinrichs, age 69, of Omaha passed away at his residence on Monday morning, Nov. 26, 2018.
Darrell was born Feb. 9, 1949, to Art and Ida Hinrichs in Sioux City, Iowa. He graduated from Coleridge High School in 1967. He joined the United States Army and served in Vietnam.
Darrell loved to spend time with family, especially his grandchildren. He also loved the Huskers, the Cleveland Indians, and the New England Patriots.
Preceded in death by: parents, Art and Ida Hinrichs; brothers-in-law, Francis Hansen, Doug Hefner, and Frank Hefner.
Survived by: wife and best friend, Brenda; sons, Jesse (Molly) Hinrichs, Adam Hinrichs; daughter, Liz (Greg) Schwanke; grandchildren, Shalice Hinrichs, Lauren, Noah, and Ellie Hinrichs, Meier and Lennon Schwanke; sisters, Virginia (Wayne) Jordan, Janice Hefner, Helen Hansen, Betty (Don) Fluent, Darlene (Chuck) Arduser, Sharron Hefner and Glenda Welker; brother, Cliff (Nancy) Hinrichs; 28 nieces and nephews, many other friends and family.
Memorials have been established to the family.
Please visit www.duganchapel.com to leave an online condolence. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Dugan Funeral Chapel. The funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Rev. Dennis Remington will be officiating. Burial is private.