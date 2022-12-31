March 18, 1936 – December 28, 2022

Darrell D. Miller, age 86, of Arlington died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Clarkson Hospital in Omaha.

Darrell Dean Miller was born to Louis and Lila (Brunick) Miller in Hartington, Nebraska, on March 18, 1936. He was the ninth of 13 children. His first job was at age 12 at the creamery in Coleridge, Nebraska. He quit school and moved out at the age of 13 to work as a farm hand. He farmed for several years in the Rosalie area before moving to Washington County where he continued to farm and begin a livestock operation. He later worked for the Nickerson Co-op and Fremont Farmers Union and hauling crops for Hilgenkamp Farms.

Darrell married Fran Newkirk on Feb. 18, 1983. During their almost 40 years of marriage they enjoyed many vacations including the Caribbean, Hawaii, Australia, Alaska, and Europe. They also cruised many miles on their motorcycle throughout the United States. Darrell enjoyed going to tractor pulls, farm sales, horse races and the casino. His hobby was to restore antique tractors, including one that came home in a box, completing 18 tractors in his spare time.

He participated in a tractor parade in Grand Island, Nebraska, that made the Guinness Book of World Records, in August of 2012. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren could always count on his support as they participated in various activities including sports, music concerts, and rodeos. He had the privilege of seeing two great-grandchildren graduate from high school.

He is survived by his wife, Fran; brothers, LaVerle and Gene; and sister, Carol Rae (Griess); son, Michael (Cathy) Miller, and his children, Sara (Brad) Tucker, Steve (Justine) Miller, Scott (Aubrey) Miller; daughter-in-law, Shelly Miller, and her children, Christy (Clifford) Erwin, Melissa Jeffery (Gerrin), Allison (Matt) Skrogstad; stepdaughter, Tami (Brian) Johnson, and their children, Cody (Carly) Johnson, Curt (Lexi) Johnson; stepdaughter, Patti Svendgard, and her children, Jason (Jennifer) Vieux, Allen (Victoria) Sullivan, Marissa (Ray) Vieux, Kayla Sullivan; stepson’s children, Sherri Svendgard, Charles Svendgard. He also had 20 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; nine of his siblings; son, Jim Miller; and stepson, Doug Svendgard.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Fremont Alliance Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials are to be directed to the Washington County Fair or Arlington Youth Foundation.

