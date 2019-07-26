Darrell D. Oltmanns
December 18, 1940—July 24, 2019
Darrell D. Oltmanns, 78, of Fremont died July 24, 2019, at Nye Legacy. Arrangements are pending at Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont. Full obit to follow.
