March 1, 1933 – July 4, 2020
Darrell D. Puls, 87, died at his home in Fremont on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born March 1, 1933, in Elwood, Nebraska, to Esther and Emil Puls. Darrell graduated from Elwood High School in 1950 and then attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, graduating from the College of Pharmacy in 1954. He entered the Army and served at the Fifth Army Field Hospital before transferring to Madigan Army General Hospital in Tacoma, Washington, where he assumed command of the hospital pharmacy. Darrell was a pharmacy representative for Eli Lilly in Central California and then was a pharmacist at Wagey Drug in Lincoln prior to purchasing K-C Drug store in Fremont in 1965. They later moved to a new location which became Puls Pharmacy which was a pharmacy and gift business for over 50 years.
Darrell was a member of the Fremont City Council for many terms, held a number of offices at Trinity Lutheran Church, and was past president of the Fremont Rotary Club.
Darrell Puls married Myrna Theimer in Lincoln on Aug. 12, 1961.
He is survived by his wife, Myrna; two daughters, Amy Weidner (husband Terry) of Omaha and Jane Gordon (husband Eric) of Southlake, Texas; four grandchildren, Jillian and Jenna Weidner and Chip and Brooke Gordon. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, a brother and a sister.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Dan Heuer officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel with the family present from 6 to 8. There have been memorials established to Trinity Lutheran Church, Lutheran Family Services, and the Fremont Rotary Club. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com. To watch the service online go to https:/trinityfremont.comive-service and select online worship. Interment will be at Ridge Cemetery
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.