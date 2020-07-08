Darrell D. Puls, 87, died at his home in Fremont on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born March 1, 1933, in Elwood, Nebraska, to Esther and Emil Puls. Darrell graduated from Elwood High School in 1950 and then attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, graduating from the College of Pharmacy in 1954. He entered the Army and served at the Fifth Army Field Hospital before transferring to Madigan Army General Hospital in Tacoma, Washington, where he assumed command of the hospital pharmacy. Darrell was a pharmacy representative for Eli Lilly in Central California and then was a pharmacist at Wagey Drug in Lincoln prior to purchasing K-C Drug store in Fremont in 1965. They later moved to a new location which became Puls Pharmacy which was a pharmacy and gift business for over 50 years.