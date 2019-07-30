{{featured_button_text}}
Darrell Dean Oltmanns

December 18, 1940 – July 24, 2019

Darrell Dean Oltmanns, age 78, of Fremont died July 24, 2019, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Darrell was born Dec. 18, 1940, in Le Mars, Iowa.

Survivors: wife, Gwen of Fremont; son, Dean (Pam) Oltmanns of Omaha; daughter, Michelle (Jeff) Squier of Golden, Colorado; 3 grandchildren; 2 stepgrandchildren; 3 stepgreat-grandchildren; aunt, Shirley Clark of Spencer, Iowa; special friends, Mike and Barb Murphy and their children Justin, Nathan and Alyssa, Bill and Janice Renken; cousins and other relatives and friends.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Art Pahl; and son, Dwayne.

The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Pohocco Lutheran Church south of Fremont. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service. Memorials will be directed to the University of Nebraska Medicine in Omaha for Parkinson’s Research.

