May 3, 1970—May 20, 2023

Darrin D. Grewek, 53, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Visitation will be held at Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont on Friday, May 26, from 3-8 p.m. with family present from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services to follow on Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Darrin is survived by his wife, Stacy (Timperley) Grewek; and sons, Zane, Kyan, and Aden; parents, Don and Irene (Spies) Grewek; sisters, Deb (Mike) Hurst and Brenda (Jorge) Silva; Stacy’s family members, Clayton and Sharon Timperley, Carrie (Scott) Steffensmeier, Sherry (Joey) Ethridge, Melissa (John) Moody, Tony (Teri) Greer; along with all their nieces, nephews and dear friends.

He will be missed by all.

