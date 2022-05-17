Darryl Lee Mentzer passed away of natural causes on April 13, 2022, at his home in Bull Shoals, Arkansas, just seven days short of his 88th birthday.

Graveside services will be at the Schuyler Cemetery on May 20 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Military Honors will be provided at the cemetery. His ashes will rest at the foot of his father. Svoboda Funeral Home is assisting the Mentzer family with arrangements.