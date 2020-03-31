September 24, 1946 – March 27, 2020

Darryl Lee Pearson, age 73, passed away at Beatrice State Development Center on March 27, 2020, after suffering protracted injuries he received from a motorcycle accident in 1968 in Boulder, Colorado.

He was born Sept. 24, 1946, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Ray and Helen (Scheinost) Pearson. He was raised on a farm in rural Dodge County, graduated valedictorian of his class in Fremont in 1964, and graduated with a degree as a mechanical engineer from the University of Colorado in Boulder in 1968.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He is survived by brothers, Ron (Donna Chappelear) Pearson, Gene (Judy) Pearson; brother-in-law, David Maas; 6 nieces and nephews; and 14 great-nieces and nephews.

Darryl was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathleen Maas; and sister-in-law Mary (Chris) Pearson.

Private services will be held with a public service to be held at a later date.

Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family of Darryl Pearson , please visit Tribute Store.