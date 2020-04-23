× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Darwin Kumm

March 26, 1931 – April 21, 2020

Darwin Kumm, age 89, of Fremont passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was born March 26, 1931, at Wisner, Nebraska, to Fred and Ella (Lueschen) Kumm.

Darwin grew up and later farmed at the Stanton and Pilger, Nebraska, areas. He married Venetia (Ellerman). Darwin came to Fremont in 1970. He married Cristita (Ceballos) on June 20, 1975. She died on Jan. 23, 2011. Darwin worked for area farmers, Plumfield Nursery, did construction work and worked at Valmont as a welder for 15 years, retiring in 1993.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Survived by sons, Wayne (Lori) Kumm, Fremont, and Elton (Penny) Kumm, Dodge, Nebraska; daughters, Denise (Bill) Wehner, North Bend, and Bev Parsons, Fremont; 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; wife; son, Eugene Kumm; twin sister, Darlene Benes; and brothers, Lyle and LaVine Kumm.

A private funeral will be Friday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church.