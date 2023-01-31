September 28, 1946 – January 29, 2023

Daryl I. Growcock Jr., age 76, of Fremont died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Daryl was born Sept. 28, 1946, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Daryl Sr. and Pearl (Betts) Growcock. He graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1964. He served in the United States Air Force from May 1966 to December 1969. He served in Thailand during the Vietnam War for 12 months. After his military service he went to work for Hormel Foods and retired after 38 years in 2008. After retirement he worked part time for Taylor & Martin for 10 years.

Daryl was an avid silhouette shooter with over 30 State Championships, and one team National Championship. He loved camping and fishing in South Dakota with his all-girl crew, wife Shelly and sister Sandy. Daryl battled cancer due to Agent Orange for many years before his death.

Survivors: wife, Michelle “Shelly” Hampton Growcock; daughter, Nichole L. (partner Jason McCants) Christiansen; stepdaughter, Mikala (partner Justin Weirich) Ellison; stepson, Todd “T.J.” (partner Lexi Smith) Ellison; grandchildren, Breck and Grace Christiansen; sisters, Shirley Savicky, Sandra Dishong, Suzanne Bohling and Sally Schall; many nephews and nieces.

Daryl was preceded in death by his parents.

There is no viewing, but family will receive friends at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel, Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A Celebration of Daryl’s life will be held at 7:30 p.m., also at the funeral home, with Rev. Scott Jensen officiating. Military Honors will complete the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Cancer Hospital.

