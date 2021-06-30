David A. Shelso

In 1952 he was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy by Hubert Humphrey. While at the Naval Academy he played in the drum and bugle corps. From the Naval Academy he reported to the USS Rochester, flagship of the 7th fleet. In 1957 he was sent to submarine school. In 1958 he was assigned to the USS Chivo in Key West. He served aboard the USS Tecumseh, the first Polaris submarine assigned to the Pacific Fleet. He also served on the USS Carbonero, the USS Merrik and finally the USS Pussumpsic. While on submarines he would be deployed for nine months at a time without any communication home. In 1970 he was sent back to the Naval Academy as a Commander where he taught and then served as the Assistant Dean for Faculty and Finance. He was the officer representative to the golf team. Golf was a passion and he continued to play throughout his life. From Annapolis he was sent to Athens, Greece, to serve as the senior U.S. Representative on the NATO staff.