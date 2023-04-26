December 1, 1953 – April 6, 2023

Jesus follower David Allen Kendrick was born in Fremont, Nebraska, on Dec. 1, 1953. He attended Fremont High School, graduating in 1972. Shortly after graduation, David joined the United States Air Force.

David was stationed all over the world, including Thailand, California, Italy, Alaska, Germany, and ending his 22-year career as a Master Sergeant with a Bronze Star in Colorado Springs. After retirement, David worked in computer maintenance until his body communicated it was time to slow down.

Leisure times were spent on roller skates or playing in disc golf competitions. David loved being with his family and friends, but Janet was his world. David was a jokester. He would also tell others about his love for Jesus by saying, “Do you know what Bible Stands for? Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth,” and he meant it. Dave had the most beautiful bass vocals that boomed in any room he sang. He deeply believed in the promises of Jesus through his last breath on April 6, 2023, at 1 a.m.

David is survived by his wife, Janet; son, David Jr. (DJ); parents, Jimmy L. and Adaphine Robinson; sister, Michele (Michael) Reeves; grandchildren, Akira and Gavin Kendrick; aunts and uncles, Eugene (Barb) Clapper, Marilyn Clapper, Charlotte (Jack) Bussey, Eileen Bradbury, and Melvin Clapper; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Dostal and Betty (John) Neil; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. David was preceded in death by grandparents, Norma and Howard Clapper; brother Jimmy W. Robinson; uncle, Ray Clapper; in-laws, Robert and Elaine Ruhr; brother-in-law, Robert Ruhr Jr., George Stanley, and Gene Dostal; cousin, Jay Clapper. David had many friends that he considered family that he left behind as well. Private burial was held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on April 25 at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.