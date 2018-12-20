March 21, 1936 – December 18, 2018
David C. Bauer, age 82, of Fremont died Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Fremont. He was born March 21, 1936, at Scribner to Clinton and Christie (Bucher) Bauer.
David grew up at North Bend and graduated from North Bend High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1958. After the military he came to Fremont and worked at the Fremont Municipal Airport and earned his private pilot’s license and later his commercial pilot’s license. He was a flight instructor for many years. David was a HAMM radio operator and a member of the Pioneer Amateur Radio Club.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by sister, Marguerite Church of Fremont; five nieces and nephews; and five great-nieces and nephews.
The memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont followed by military honors.
Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.
