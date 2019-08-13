David C. Moseman
December 2, 1950 – August 8, 2019
Omaha, NE – Survived by wife, Donita; daughters, Amy Gehringer (Andy) and Abbie Moseman (Zack); grandchildren, Adyn, Archer, and Michael; brothers, John (Mary) and Elwin (Lorin); sister, Linda (Bob); other loving friends and relatives.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., in Omaha. Funeral: Friday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m. at Faith Westwood Church, 4814 Oaks Lane in Omaha. Interment at Flower Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Arrangements by:
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com