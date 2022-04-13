 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
October 26, 1929 – February 12, 2022

David Cooper Way, 92, died peacefully Friday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Fremont, Nebraska.

He was born on Oct. 26, 1929, in Tekamah, Nebraska, to David Roy Way and Sarah Elizabeth Cooper Way. He spent his formative years in the Decatur, Nebraska, area. After an honorable tour in Germany with the United States Army, he owned a gas station in Decatur, Nebraska, and then went on to farm grain and livestock with his wife of 65 years, Larie Ann (Bucy) Way.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Larie Ann (Bucy) Way; infant eldest daughter, Gail Ann Way; and siblings, Mary Jean Johnson and Aurelia “Tootie” Strupp.

He is survived by sister, Muriel “Sis” Lage; son, David Roy Way; daughters, Diane Gramke and Teri Brown; grandchildren, David Ryan Way, Kyle Way, Nathan Way, Rex (Kandice) Way, John Allen, Elisa Allen (Jeremy) Wiemer, Melvin Gramke and Erin Gramke; and great-grandchildren, Carson Way, Dexter and Preston Allen, Jacob and Joshua Wiemer, and Abbagail Curn. He is also survived by a host of fondly remembered nieces and nephews.

