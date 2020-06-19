May 21, 1944 – June 13, 2020
David “Dan” Andre, age 76, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. “Dan” was born May 21, 1944, in Houston, Texas, to David and Virginia Andre. He attended UNL, served in Vietnam in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne; Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. Dan started his own construction company in 1972. In 1977 he married Sheila Christensen. Dan enjoyed fishing, boating, vintage racing and spending time at the lake.
Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Suzy Andre.
Survived by his wife, Sheila; sons, Tony (Charlotte) Andre of Vancouver, Washington, and Tim (Jessie) Andre of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Cameron, Connor, Macey, Seth, Norah; sister, Sherry Becker; brother, Jan Andre.
The memorial service is Monday, June 22, at 10 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln. lincolnfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.