David “Dan” Andre, age 76, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. “Dan” was born May 21, 1944, in Houston, Texas, to David and Virginia Andre. He attended UNL, served in Vietnam in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne; Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. Dan started his own construction company in 1972. In 1977 he married Sheila Christensen. Dan enjoyed fishing, boating, vintage racing and spending time at the lake.