David E. Cecil

September 17, 1948 – May 23, 2020

David Cecil, of Papillion, died on May 23, 2020, at Hillcrest Cottages after suffering with Parkinson’s disease for many years. Originally from Fremont, and the oldest of three siblings, he graduated from Midland University and the University of Nebraska in Music. His passion for music included teaching at North Platte, North Bend, and Papillion, Nebraska. He was also active as a clinician, adjudicator and soloist throughout the area. David will long be remembered for his affable, easy going personality. He always had time for people and most certainly had time for his students. He empowered thousands of young people to step into adulthood with a song in their hearts.

David had the honor of performing in two USO tours. He served in many leadership roles, conducted church choirs, and was honored as Papillion La Vista Secondary Teacher of the Year, Outstanding Choral Director of Nebraska, and inducted into the Nebraska Music Educators Association Hall of Fame.

David was preceded in death by his son, Andrew, and his parents, Phil and Delores. Survived by his wife, Nancy, of 50 years, and daughter, Kari (Brian) Armstrong of Papillion; sisters, Kay Schroeder of Apple Valley, California, Lauren Cecil of Omaha; and grandchildren.

David wanted friends and family to celebrate his life with love, laughter, and, of course, a little music. A Celebration of David’s life will be determined at a later date. If you wish to honor his memory, donations may be made to the family to establish a music scholarship.

