November 8, 1955 – February 2, 2023

David Eugene Hahn, 67, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Feb. 2, 2023, at Colonial Haven in Beemer, Nebraska.

David was born Nov. 8, 1955, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Howard and Arleen (Zierott) Hahn. David grew up in Hampton, Nebraska, and attended Hampton Luther School through eighth grade. Attending Aurora High School is where Dave participated in football, basketball, and baseball. He was an incredible athlete and in 1974, was awarded the Nebraska Athlete of the Year. After high school Dave went on to play basketball at Kearney State College from 1974 until 1978. After college, Dave returned home to farm with his father, Howard. He also worked at the Breemer Center in Aurora while also taking care of the Legion Baseball and Softball fields. Dave enjoyed being outside and took pride in caring for the parks in Aurora.

Dave married Kimberly Schroeder of Aurora on March 26, 1988. They made their home at Dave’s family farm in Hampton and moved to Aurora in 1991. They had three sons, Michael, Mitchell, and Matthew. They would have been married 35 years this March.

In October 1990, he became an operator at CF Industries in Aurora. In 1997, they moved to Fremont to work at the terminal in Fremont. In November 1999, he became the superintendent until December 2019 when he retired due to health issues.

While in Fremont Dave enjoyed coaching his sons in basketball and baseball and enjoyed attending their sporting events.

In 2020, Dave found his passion working with youth at the Hope Center in Fremont. He enjoyed volunteering in many capacities there. He was encouraged by the growth he witnessed in the youth participants. After the Fremont location closed Dave was determined to start a local youth organization to fill that gap. Aspire for Greatness began as a labor of love for Dave, who saw a need for the youth of the Fremont community that was left unmet. Since his founding of the organization in 2020, and his leadership as President of the Board of Directors, Aspire has grown every year and provides services to an increasing number of youth in Fremont and surrounding communities. His legacy will have a lasting impact on the area youth through Aspire for many years to come.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Dave is survived by his wife, Kim; sons, Michael (Hannah) of Englewood, Colorado, Mitchell of Fremont, and Matthew of Sioux City, Iowa; sister, Mary (Jerry) Owens of Florida; goddaughter, Amanda Cecilio of Orlando, Florida; and many other family and friends.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Family receiving friends will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Private family burial will be at Hampton Cemetery in Hampton, Nebraska.

Memorials are suggested to Aspire for Greatness.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.