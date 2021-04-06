 Skip to main content
David G. Otte
December 14, 1948—April 4, 2021

David G. Otte, 72 years, of Linwood, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at his home.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at the United Presbyterian Church in North Bend, Nebraska. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Masonic Service starting at 7:30 p.m. at church. Pastor Michael Hill will officiate. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialschapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St., North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159

