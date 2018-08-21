David Galley

Jan. 13, 1956-Aug. 13, 2018
David (Dave) Wesley Galley Sr. of Omaha passed away Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. He was born Jan. 13, 1956, at Bellevue, Nebraska, Offutt Air Force Base to Dorothy (Wheatley) Walter and Jack Galley Sr. Dave served the Army from 1974 to 1979. He also worked for Hunt Transportation as a driver, mechanic and a Fleet Manager in their Valley and Omaha locations since July of 1980.
Survivors include: his wife, Laurie (Neely) Galley; his mother, Dorothy (Wheatley) Walter of Omaha; two sisters, Barbara (Galley) Waninger of Fremont and Jeri Walter of Omaha; six children and one step child, Jennifer Welty Szatko of Columbus, David (and his wife Tracy) Galley of Emerson Iowa, Ailisha (and her husband Mathew) of Dallas, Joshua (and his wife Nicole) of Omaha, Tara (and her husband Tyler) Maggart of Hastings, Trisha Galley of Omaha and Jesse Cardenas of Omaha; and 11 grandchildren.
Dave was preceded in death by his father Jack Galley Sr. his sister, Elizabeth (Galley) Chapin; and two brothers, Jack Galley Jr. and Charles Galley.
Dave and Laurie were married 19 years. They enjoyed many things together including riding their motorcycles, spending time with their family and grandchildren. Dave was very proud of his family and the life he built. He was a man that was always seen laughing and having a good time. He took a genuine interest in the people he met and the friends he kept along the way.
Dave will have a Military Service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.