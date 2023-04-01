November 11, 1943—March 30, 2023

David J. Greenfield, age 79, of Fremont, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health.

David Jay Greenfield was born in Fremont, Nebraska, to Charles W. and Dorothy VanScyoc Greenfield on Nov. 11, 1943. David attended Fremont High School and was a member of the Class of 1961. He served in the Army Reserves from 1964-1971. He worked with his father at Greenfield Body Shop for several years before owning and operating the Seat Cover Center and Upholstery Showcase. He also operated Greenfield Roofing with his cousin, Gene Greenfield.

David married Diane Collins in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug. 3, 1973. They enjoyed 40 years living on their acreage in Saunders County. Everyone liked going to the “farm” and the gun shoots. When David retired in 2019 they moved to Fremont. David was a member of Pohocco Lutheran Church, Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club, A lifetime member of NRA, and the Great Plains Society of Military Historians. He loved having a good time with family and friends. He especially loved dancing with his bride of 49 years.

David is survived by his wife, Diane; sister Charlene (Dan) O’Brien; daughter Christine Greenfield and grandson Jayce Greenfield; “Grandsons” Dalton and Dawson Schnoor and their mother Raylene; great-granddaughter Lyric, and special nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Bill Greenfield and Charles V. Greenfield.

There is no viewing but the family will receive friends at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023. The memorial service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Pohocco Lutheran Church south of Fremont. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be designated to donor’s choice or the family for future designation.

