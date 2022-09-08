David Kuhl

August 20, 1953—September 4, 2022

David M. Kuhl, 69 of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Fremont passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at his home. He was born Aug. 20, 1953, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to James and Elizabeth (Chaney) Kuhl.

David graduated from Treynor High School. He then graduated with a bachelor’s of science in biology form Midland Lutheran College in Fremont. He married Diana Heckman May 22, 1976, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. David worked as a senior account specialist for Ford Credit.

Preceded in death by parents; brother, Darrell Kuhl; and a niece, Stacey Brewer.

Survived by wife, Rev. Diana Kuhl; son, James Kuhl both of Omaha; daughters: Lisa (Adam) Quy, Valley, and Heather (Brian) Hammond, Fremont; sisters: Cheryl Haggard and Sheila Kuhl, Baxter Springs, Kansas; Linda (Richard) Holmes; and grandchildren: Blaine Quy, Levi, Lillian and Lucy Hammond.

Celebration of life service 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6201 N. 60th St. Omaha. Interment Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, Nebraska.

Online condolences and full obituary at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.