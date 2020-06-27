× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David L. Johnson

August 21, 1948 – June 20, 2020

David L. Johnson, age 71, of Fremont, died June 20, 2020, in Lincoln. He was born Aug. 21, 1948, in Fremont to Forrest and Eulalia (Larsen) Johnson Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Rademacher) Johnson of Fremont; son, Scott Johnson of Fremont; daughter, Dawn (Matt) McAlexander of Firth; grandchildren, Tyler, Payton, Makayla , Gracie; sister, Adrienne Marvin of Fort Smith, Arkansas; and brother, Forrest (Carol) Johnson Jr. of Palm Springs, California. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Stephen Johnson.

A wake will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Fremont Rod and Gun Club, 867 N. County Road 19, Lot 3. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.

Online condolences may be left at NebraskaCremation.com.

To send flowers to the family of David Johnson , please visit Tribute Store.