David L. Johnson
August 21, 1948 – June 20, 2020
David L. Johnson, age 71, of Fremont, died June 20, 2020, in Lincoln. He was born Aug. 21, 1948, in Fremont to Forrest and Eulalia (Larsen) Johnson Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Rademacher) Johnson of Fremont; son, Scott Johnson of Fremont; daughter, Dawn (Matt) McAlexander of Firth; grandchildren, Tyler, Payton, Makayla , Gracie; sister, Adrienne Marvin of Fort Smith, Arkansas; and brother, Forrest (Carol) Johnson Jr. of Palm Springs, California. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Stephen Johnson.
A wake will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Fremont Rod and Gun Club, 867 N. County Road 19, Lot 3. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Online condolences may be left at NebraskaCremation.com.
